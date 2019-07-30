Love Island breaks records as most watched ever

Monday night’s Love Island final has broken records to become the show’s most watched final in its history – and the most watched episode of this series.

Some 3.6 million viewers tuned in to watch Amber and Greg crowned this year’s champions live on TV, with a further 400k viewers streaming on Non-TV devices.

The final was also the most watched programme in its time slot across all UK channels on the night, with the biggest share (64%) of the coveted 16-34 audience, at 1.8million.

They’ve not stopped smiling since they first set eyes on each other… Amber and Greg are your #LoveIsland 2019 winners! ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/3pEd9nbMGc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 29, 2019

The series ran across eight action-packed weeks, with a total of 42 episodes, and averaged 5.7 million viewers — a year on year increase of 600k viewers.

In a shock turn of events, Monday night saw underdogs Amber and Greg beat the bookies’ favourites, Tommy and Molly-Mae, who had been together the longest out of the four final couples.

Maura, who finished fourth with Curtis, was this year’s most complained about islander, despite being a fan favourite.

Some 709 complaints were filed to Ofcom about a scene in which she tried to kiss Tommy. A total of 3094 were made across the entire series, which was down on the last year’s series which attracted over 4000.