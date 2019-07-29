Who’s the daddy? Sharon gets the DNA test results in EastEnders tonight

It’s D-day for EastEnders‘ Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) on Monday 29th July as she receives the results of the paternity test she secretly ordered to determine once and for all if husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) or toy boy Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is the father of her unborn baby.

Jittery Shaz conducted a clandestine affair with the young mechanic in autumn 2018 but the relationship ended earlier this year when she committed to a future with Phil. Keanu has since got engaged to Phil’s daughter Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) who by crazy coincidence is also pregnant by the man she – nor anyone else – has no idea could also be fathering a kid with her stepmother, with the news of Sharon’s late-in-life pregnancy rocking the family.

Guilty Mrs M has of course let Phil happily think it’s his child, and managed to convince terrified Keanu she is 100% sure of the fact – but viewers know that’s a fib as the blonde businesswoman doesn’t know for sure and sneakily sent off to get DNA proof, and the letter with the findings arrives on her doorstep in tonight’s episode.

EastEnders are keeping the reveal under wraps until the scenes air, but it sets up a dramatic week for the Mitchells as Phil is attacked and left for dead on Tuesday 30th July when an argument with an as-yet-unnamed local gets out of hand.

Does the DNA decider have something to do with Phil’s brush with death later this week? If Keanu is the father will mortified Sharon come clean leading to a showdown with her angry other half? Or would Phil go after his employee and future son-in-law if his wife’s betrayal was exposed?

Perhaps the test is inconclusive, or maybe the audience doesn’t get to see the results? Something tells us this is one mystery that won’t be resolved for a while with Sharon’s due date falling around EastEnders’ 35th anniversary in February 2020 – surely a better time for the truth to emerge…

