When do Sharon and Louise give birth?

EastEnders has yet to reveal when the pair's babies will be born but a casual flick through a calendar offers up a few clues. If the newborns arrive early, we might get some Christmas deliveries. Soaps do, after all, love a nativity parallel - especially when there's a 'Who's the Daddy?' party game to be played as well. But with EastEnders celebrating its 35th anniversary on 19 February 2020, we wouldn't put it past them to be planning a birth on the show's actual birthday.

What happens in tomorrow's episode?

Tuesday's visit to Walford sees the Mitchells attend a long-overdue therapy session, partly to address the violent behaviour of delinquent Denny. But Sharon is struggling to keep her emotions in check as she privately digests her baby bombshell. Unable to share the news with anybody, she later breaks down while alone after the counselling.

A shock scene will then find Sharon secretly researching abortion clinics, only for her actions to be halted when hubby Phil catches her. Believing this means Louise has changed her mind about progressing with her own pregnancy, despite her reunion with Keanu, the Mitchell patriarch demands answers from his panicked wife. Will Sharon be forced to come clean that she's also expecting?

More like this

What does the cast think of this plotline twist?

"There are so many layers to the story," Danny Walters (aka Keanu) told RadioTimes.com recently. "“It’s very complex – what started as this one affair between Keanu and Sharon has roped in so many other characters and now lots of people are involved. The show has done well to keep it going.”

As to whether Keanu's destiny lies with Louise rather than Sharon, Tilly Keeper added: “I think there will be some happiness for them, but that never lasts long in Walford, does it? We’ll have to see what other curveballs can be thrown their way…”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.