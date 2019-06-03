Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards 2019, Walters and Keeper remained tight-lipped on the tabloid rumours about Sharon's baby bombshell, but acknowledged the impact it would have on the slow-burning storyline.

"Adding another layer to an already-messy situation would be interesting," smiled Keeper. "There are so many layers already," added Walters. "It's very complex – what started as this one affair between Keanu and Sharon has roped in so many other characters and now lots of people are involved. The show has done well to keep it going."

Keanu and Louise are soon to reunite as the smitten teenager realises she still cares for her ex when she hears he is planning to leave Walford, so she catches him at the tube station and they seal their romantic reunion with a kiss.

"I think there will be some happiness for them, but that never lasts long in Walford, does it?" sighs Keeper. "We'll have to see what other curveballs can be thrown their way…"

What happens when Louise's mum Lisa Fowler returns to EastEnders?

One of those curveballs is the return later this year of Louise's screen mum Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin), who is on her way back to her daughter's side two years after her last appearance.

"I can't wait to have Lucy back on set," enthused Keeper. "She's not started filming quite yet. Lisa returns for a specific storyline – you can't have a 17-year-old girl get pregnant without having her mum around, can you?"

The pieces are falling into place for the triangle to be exposed in spectacular fashion, but despite the similarities, Keeper points out the plot is not simply Sharon-gate mark two.

"Yes, it mirrors it with Sharon in the middle of two guys but it is its own fresh story. There's a fourth player, you have a pregnant teenager in the mix, too! We're not trying to recreate it, there are fresh takes on the love triangle."

Walters' alter ego is also torn between two lovers, but he reckons he knows where his heart really lies. "Keanu is absolutely in love with Louise, but I think that history with Sharon haunts him. He's trying to move forward with his life but his relationship with Louise will be affected by that history.

"We don't know where it's going to go, but I will say the next few months are going to be a rollercoaster – so buy a ticket, get on and enjoy the ride!"

