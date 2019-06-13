The Mitchells take a long overdue family therapy session on Tuesday 11th June, partly to address the violent behaviour of delinquent Dennis (Bleu Landau), but Sharon struggles to keep her emotions in check as she privately digests her baby bombshell. Unable to share it with anyone, she later breaks down when alone after the counselling.

Secretly researching abortion clinics on Thursday 13th June, Sharon is stopped in her tracks when hubby Phil catches her. Believing this means Lou has changed her mind about progressing with her own pregnancy, despite getting back with Keanu, the Mitchell patriarch demands answers from his anxious wife. Will Sharon be forced to come clean that she's also expecting?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the British Soap Awards red carpet about his character's role in the baby drama, Walters said: “There are so many layers already to this storyline. It’s very complex – what started as this one affair between Keanu and Sharon has roped in so many other characters and now lots of people are involved. The show has done well to keep it going.”

Of course, Phil could be the father of Sharon's baby, but the possibility it's Keanu's only fuels the inevitably explosive reveal of the affair, which the show is surely hurtling towards…

