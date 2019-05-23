Rapist Laurie released after Sinead lies to police in Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks‘ Laurie Shelby (Kyle Pryor) has been released from police custody without charge following wife Sinead Shelby’s (Stephanie Davis) rape allegation after she made the split-second decision to lie about the date of the first sexual assault.

Advertisement

Sinead panicked that a picture of her, Laurie and her daughter Hannah looking every inch the happy family was posted online after the first time he raped her.

While giving evidence she chose to lie and say the attack took place a few days earlier on 1st April, fearing the photo could invalidate her statement.

However, the date in question turned out to be a school camping trip Laurie was on with Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), giving him an alibi and making Sinead’s evidence appear unreliable.

How did Laurie react when he saw Sinead after being released?

In Wednesday 22nd May’s E4 showing, Sinead begged Sienna to lie that Laurie may have sneaked off at some point during the trip, but Miss Blake stuck to her guns, not wanting more deceit to destroy the case against Laurie.

Admitting to the police that she had lied and the rape had actually happened on 2nd April, Sinead was mortified when her actions immediately led to Laurie being released. Laurie smugly thanked Sienna for her help when he passed her in the village, menacingly wishing her ‘better luck next time…’

What does the future hold for Sinead now her attempt to bring Laurie to justice has backfired? Has he really got away with his crimes?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.