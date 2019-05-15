Will Laurie get locked up or can he manipulate his way out of it?

Sienna is seething from the result of the harassment investigation at Hollyoaks High and struggles to work with the deputy head teacher in light of recent events. When she pays Sinead a visit to discuss her sinister spouse she suspects Mrs Shelby is hiding something and that all is not right within the marriage.

Wanting revenge on Laurie for how he’s treated both her and his vulnerable wife, Sinead reverts back to her old volatile old self and on Monday 20th May (E4 showing) holds him hostage tied to a chair in a deserted classroom determined to get him to confess to his misdemeanours.

But Laurie breaks free and tries to flee, and as Sienna’s boyfriend Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) and sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) appear on the scene they find vengeful Miss Blake threatening her boss with a fire extinguisher…

Managing to talk Sienna out of attacking him means Laurie is let go and he returns home to confront Sinead. Fuming at his terrified spouse, he accuses her of colluding with Sienna and telling them intimate details of their relationship, before subjecting her to another horrific sexual assault.

Why does Sinead lie to the police about the rape?

Heartbroken Sinead at last admits to parents Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) Laurie raped her…

A special episode on Tuesday 21st May (E4) focuses entirely on the fallout of Sinead’s confession, as she tells the police what she’s been going through and Laurie tries to defend himself, with Sienna also receiving a visit from the cops.

But a spur-of-the-moment decision threatens to put Sinead in trouble with the law: panicking the police won’t believe her as a picture of her and Laurie looking like a happy family was posted online around the time she was raped, Sinead impulsively lies about the date of the assault – which ends up having devastating consequences in her case against her horrid hubby…

Has Sinead inadvertently undermined her own ordeal and given Laurie a loophole to wriggle out of? Or can Sienna come to her aid and corroborate her suspicions of Mr Shelby’s dark side? And how will the rest of the community react to Sinead’s claims?

