Rylan Clark-Neal on why he’ll never present with his husband again: “I don’t want to rub it in people’s faces”

Rylan Clark-Neal and his husband Dan made This Morning history earlier this year, when they became the first same-sex couple to front the show.

While they were only temporary stand-ins for show stalwarts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the pair proved popular.

But despite their success as a presenting duo, Rylan has revealed he’s “absolutely not” likely to host This Morning with his husband again – but for a fairly sweet reason.

When asked why himself and Dan would not be sat together on the This Morning sofa, he told OK! Magazine, “Everyone knows we’re married, but I don’t want to rub it in people’s faces.”

However, the husband-and-husband duo are still planning to collaborate on other TV projects, as Rylan added, “We’re working together on stuff, but Dan does bits behind the scenes.”

Rylan first appeared on screens in 2011, in long-forgotten reality show Signed by Katie Price, but it was his stint on 2012’s X Factor that made him a household name.

Making it to the live finals as that year’s ‘joke act’ (with his reaction to Nicole Scherzinger now the stuff of internet meme legend), Rylan then went on to star in Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 – going on to win and land himself a lucrative TV career, including hosting Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

While Big Brother may have now headed to the reality TV scrapheap for now, Rylan adds he would still like to host the show should it be revived on another channel.

“I always said I would never leave Big Brother unless I was sacked or not wanted, so if it does go elsewhere and they want a new host then fair enough, but I’ll be devastated,” he said.

However, Rylan’s career has since continued to grow, with the star now taking over Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 afternoon slot in the New Year.