Evans was reportedly paid a salary of £1.66 million by the BBC, and is said to be increasing that sum to £2 million at Virgin.

However, Ball has said she does not expect to earn as much as Evans for hosting the slot, telling BBC News: “I’m definitely not expecting the same. But I have to say we’ve discussed fees and I’m very, very happy with what the BBC are paying.

“If it’ll all come out one day as these things tend to, I hope people say, ‘That’s fair.’”

More like this

The BBC will release details of its stars’ salaries in its annual report next summer.

Advertisement

Last year, Ball was paid between £250,000 and £299,000 for all her work for the BBC, including for It Takes Two, The Big Family Cooking Showdown and her Radio 2 Saturday afternoon show.