BBC pay 2018: full list of the highest paid stars revealed
See the full list of BBC presenters and stars earning more than £150,000, as well as the top 10 earners at the Corporation
The BBC has revealed the full list of stars, presenters and broadcasters earning more than £150,000 in 2017/18.
The BBC's Annual Report sets out the highest earners at the BBC and details what the Corporation is doing to close the gender pay gap among its top earners.
Match of the Day and World Cup presenter Gary Lineker is the highest paid star at the BBC, earning between £1.75 million and £1.76 million.
Claudia Winkleman meanwhile is the BBC's highest paid female star, earning between £370,000 and £379,999 according to the report.
Check out the highest earning BBC stars here, and see the full list below.
1. Gary Lineker - £1,750,000-£1,759,999
2. Chris Evans - £1,660,000-£1,669,999
3. Graham Norton - £600,000-£609,999
4. Steve Wright - £550,000-£559,999
5. Huw Edwards - £520,000-£529,999
6. Jeremy Vine - £440,000-£449,999
=7. Nicky Campbell - £410,000-£419,999
=7. Alan Shearer - £410,000-£419,999
=9. John Humphrys - £400,000-£409,999
=9. Nick Grimshaw - £400,000-£409,999
=9. Stephen Nolan - £400,000-£409,999
=9. Andrew Marr - £400,000-£409,999
13. Claudia Winkleman - £370,000-£379,999