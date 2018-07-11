Match of the Day and World Cup presenter Gary Lineker is the highest paid star at the BBC, earning between £1.75 million and £1.76 million.

Claudia Winkleman meanwhile is the BBC's highest paid female star, earning between £370,000 and £379,999 according to the report.

Check out the highest earning BBC stars here, and see the full list below.

1. Gary Lineker - £1,750,000-£1,759,999

2. Chris Evans - £1,660,000-£1,669,999

3. Graham Norton - £600,000-£609,999

4. Steve Wright - £550,000-£559,999

5. Huw Edwards - £520,000-£529,999

6. Jeremy Vine - £440,000-£449,999

=7. Nicky Campbell - £410,000-£419,999

=7. Alan Shearer - £410,000-£419,999

=9. John Humphrys - £400,000-£409,999

=9. Nick Grimshaw - £400,000-£409,999

=9. Stephen Nolan - £400,000-£409,999

=9. Andrew Marr - £400,000-£409,999

13. Claudia Winkleman - £370,000-£379,999