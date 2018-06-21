Coronation Street: Kayla is Neil Clifton’s daughter! Mollie Winnard reveals how Michelle Keegan helped her win the role

Coronation Street has confirmed mysterious waitress Kayla is the daughter of Neil Clifton, the corrupt cop who was jailed for sexually abusing Bethany Platt.

Speculation has been rife about the newcomer’s hidden agenda as she befriended Bethany and ex-boyfriend Craig Tinker, then deliberately started causing a rift between the friends. In the hour-long episode show on Thursday 21 June, fans followed Kayla to a prison visiting room where she faced her evil father.

Keeping her identity secret from the Weatherfield locals, Kayla believes her dastardly dad is innocent and has tracked down Bethany as part of a long-term revenge plan to discredit Ms Platt’s abuse claims for her father’s upcoming appeal. Nasty Neil has told his daughter to keep out of his case and is unaware of her growing obsession with Bethany…

RadioTimes.com caught up with Mollie Winnard about her character’s clandestine plot and what the future holds for creepy Kayla.

How did you feel about being part of the controversial grooming storyline?

It was so emotional and Lucy (Fallon, aka Bethany) did it phenomenally, so it’s quite controversial to come in and be defending my dad, the rapist. The way I see it, Kayla is a victim in all of this as well. She truly believes her dad is innocent and hasn’t committed any of these crimes. That’s the only way that she can defend him.

Why does Kayla think Neil’s innocent after he was found guilty?

We’ve seen how manipulative Neil can be and how he twisted things with Bethany in the past, it’s certainly fitting to think that he could also be like that with his own daughter. He’s got Kayla wrapped around his little finger. She thinks Bethany was a bit promiscuous and made the whole thing up. Kayla thinks her dad’s only mistake was a one-night stand that ruined his marriage, and it’s something he regrets.

Is Bethany in danger from Kayla?

All I would say is Kayla is very determined to protect her dad, and anyone who gets in the way of that could potentially be in danger. If you believe someone you love had this great injustice against them, you’d do anything to prove that wrong. Her whole life has come crashing down and her dad, her idol and her hero, has been sent away. Kayla is definitely a daddy’s girl, so this whole ordeal has really affected her.

Can Kayla be rehabilitated after her scheming?

I don’t think she’s a bad person at all. The scenes where she’s presented as this bubbly character, that is truly her. She is a nice girl – she’s just been really misled. If she was to find out the truth about her dad, that would be really damaging for her and it would bring into question her whole life.

Do you see any parallels between Kayla and Bethany?

There are a lot of similarities to the situation with Bethany, yes. Kayla is completely and utterly manipulated by her dad.

How are you settling into the show?

Everyone’s really warm and genuine, nobody walks past you without saying hello which has made it easy to settle in. My first full day was actually my 21st birthday, so it was a great way to celebrate that. Lucy and Colson (Smith, who plays Craig) have helped a lot, Bhavna (Limbachia, aka Rana) has taken me under her wing. The whole cast help each other out.

Which Corrie stars did you grow up admiring?

I always looked up to Michelle Keegan, and weirdly she ended up helping me with my Corrie audition! We go to the same acting school, Mark Hudson’s Manchester School of Acting, and I was due to see my teacher but they were delayed, and I ran into his previous appointment which was with Michelle. So she offered to run some lines with me to help me practice – I’d never met her before. I was red faced, really nervous. So she prepped me for this role. Afterwards she even rang my acting teacher to ask how I got on in the audition!

