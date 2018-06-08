Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Love Island fans know exactly who will be dumped during tonight’s recoupling

Love Island fans know exactly who will be dumped during tonight’s recoupling

One of the girls is about to leave - and viewers reckon they know who it is

Love Island episode four Hayley Hughes Laura Anderson

Tonight’s Love Island will see the first recoupling and dumping of the series  – and fans have already predicted which girl they think is going to leave the villa.

Advertisement

It was revealed during Thursday night’s show that the boys would be picking the girls at the recoupling ceremony on Friday night, but with six boys and seven girls currently in the villa it means one of the female islanders will be sent packing.

Love Island 2018: Hayley Hughes
Love Island 2018: Hayley Hughes (ITV)

A RadioTimes.com poll asking people who they think will leave the villa saw Hayley Hughes (above) come out on top, taking 47% of the vote.

Samira Mighty was the second most popular choice to be dumped, with 39% and Kendall Rae-Knight came in third with 7%.

It was then Dani Dyer, Rosie Williams, Laura Anderson and Georgia Steel who placed respectively in the poll.

Meanwhile on Twitter, plenty of viewers have also predicted Hayley will be the first contestant to exit this series – as well as suggesting which new couples will emerge during the ceremony:

Advertisement

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

Dani Dyer Love Island
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Love Island contestants group shot

Everything we know about Love Island 2018

Kendall and Adam on Love Island 2018

When is the first Love Island dumping happening?

Love Island contestants group shot

How to vote on Love Island

Love Island girls 2018

When is the next recoupling happening on Love Island 2018?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more