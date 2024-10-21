A teen runaway Amy (Autumn Best) manages to escape Alcala by asking to keep what happened between them a secret, before she turns him into the police. But while viewers might think justice will finally be served, that couldn't be further from the truth.

At the end credits, it is revealed that in real life, Alcala was released on bail and went on to murder two women and only then was he arrested again and the police uncovered his crimes.

Daniel Zovatto as Rodney Alcala. Leah Gallo/Netflix

In the final moments of the film, there is a gasp from Amy as she watches Alcala's arrest, something that was done purposefully by the movie's director and star Anna Kendrick.

"As incongruous as it is, that's Sondheim," Kendrick told Tudum of the final breath. "That's the chord resolving at the end of Into the Woods, and then one last 'I wish' ringing out.

"Because there isn't a perfect resolution: That character has survived, but it's not as simply as, 'She's going to be fine now.' It's meant to evoke dissonance at the very least."

And Kendrick is right, because there was no perfect resolution by the end of the film.

At the end of the movie, Netflix explains: "For over a decade, Alcala had been reported to law enforcement by survivors and other private citizens without consequence.

"He was eventually convicted of the murders of seven women and girls. After 31 years in prison, Alcala had a final chance for acquittal. The runaway, now a grown woman, appeared in court to testify against him.

"According to the prosecutor, 'She showed up and put the nail in Rodney's coffin.'"

Anna Kendrick as Sheryl and Daniel Zovatto as Rodney in Woman of the Hour. Leah Gallo/Netflix

In 2010, Alcala was convicted of five counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced for the murder of 12-year-old Robin Samsoe and four other women.

Two years later, Alcala was extradited to New York after facing charges for the murder of two women, where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years to life.

He died from natural causes while on death row in July 2021.

