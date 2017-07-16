And he’s not the only casting to be unveiled. Disney has found its Aladdin in the form of newcomer Mena Massoud, an Egyptian-born Canadian actor who will appear in the upcoming Jack Ryan TV series. Speaking on Twitter, Massoud said he was “grateful for the opportunity to help bring this magical story to life once again”.

So, when will the cast fly across ours cinema screens on a magic carpet? Disney didn’t reveal details when the Guy Richie-directed movie would be released, but did say filming will start in London this August. We’re also yet to hear who’ll be playing Jafar, his sidekick Iago and Princess Jasmine's father, the Sultan.

But still, there’s plenty of Disney to get excited about, and not just with Aladdin. During the D23 Expo, it was revealed we can expect a live-action Dumbo film helmed by Tim Burton and starring Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Eva Green and Danny DeVito.

Plus, Disney unveiled new behind-the-scenes Star Wars footage, a plan to assemble all the Disney princesses in Wreck-It-Ralph 2 and plot details for The Incredibles 2.

The Genie knows he’s only supposed to grant us three wishes, right?