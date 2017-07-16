Daisy Ridley’s Jedi-robed Rey finally returns a familiar lightsaber to Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker. John Boyega’s Finn dons an imperial officer’s uniform alongside new rebel fighter Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran). A purple-wigged Laura Dern makes an appearance as new character Vice Admiral Holdo. Adam Driver practices his saber skills as Kylo Ren. A host of new aliens roam the new casino city Canto Bight.

There’s a lot to take in. And not just specific details, but in a series of small interviews the cast hint the film wields a shocking tone. "[Director] Rian [Johnson] has written a story that's unexpected but right," says Ridley. "Some of the stuff that happens, people are going to be 'Oh my god!'"

Hamill also hints at some unexpected twists and turns in the story, revealing, "Even though I think I know it all, they throw things at me story-wise that I never could have imagined."

Johnson also says he hopes the movie will be "a little shocking," but he also hopes it feels "real and honest."

And Boyega is on the same page. "Everything is being shifted in an opposite way to what the audience expected after [Episode VII]," he said. "Rian has made Star Wars fresh and new."

And lastly, there’s a look at the late Carrie Fisher in costume. “It’s about family,” the Princess Leia actress says, “and that’s what’s so powerful about it.” She then gives a little salute, making us miss her all the more.

Fisher is also one of the stars to feature in the newly-released red-heavy posters for the film, which is released next year.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released 15th December 2017