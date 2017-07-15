During the Pixar and Disney Animation panel at the biannual D23 Expo – the exposition convention for The Official Disney Fan Club – a short preview of the arcade game movie revealed a grand get-together of cinema's most familiar faces.

In the short clip shown to the audience (as reported by EW), characters Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) and Ralph (John C. Reilly) travel to the internet to search for a missing piece of Vanellope’s game, Sugar Rush. Here they meet Yesss, an algorithm who guides the pair to OhMyDisney.com.

And here’s where it all happens. In the film, OhMyDisney.com is essentially a dream-like Disneyland where there's Iron Man rocketing around a docked The Millennium Falcon. After gawping at the sight, Ralph soon meets Tinkerbell, telling her, “I’m going to call you Stinkersmell”. Ever the jester, she replies by throwing pixie dust his way.

More like this

After that, Ralph sees a booth called Marvel Yourself where in go avatars and out come superhero favourites, such as Guardians of The Galaxy’s Gamora and even Stan Lee (“Excelsior,” Lee shouts.) Then Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear appears, annoyed as a crowd of avatars mashes away at his suit buttons.

And then enter the Princesses. Snow White, Cinderella, Belle, Anna, Elsa, Moana, and more. All in 3-D forms. Escorted by Force Awaken-era stormtroopers, they're all there, voiced – as the panel later revealed – by all of the same actresses who played the original parts who are still living.

As Vanellope attempts to join them, the princesses prepare to attack, with Mulan pulling out a sword and Cinderella poised with her glass slipper. But soon they accept the newbie, saying they’ve got no need to be high and mighty as they’re just ordinary people – Jasmine reveals she's allergic to cats (sorry, Rajah), Snow White tells the girls that she secretly wears glasses.

The royals are interrupted by Star Wars’ C-3PO, who the princesses tease by calling him R2-D2 and BB-8 before he waddles off muttering “I miss Captain Solo”. Brilliantly heartbreaking.

And there’s MORE to be excited about. After the footage, the real-life Princesses assembled on stage. Auli‘i Cravalho (Moana), Kristen Bell (Anna), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel), Kelly MacDonald (Merida), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Linda Larkin (Jasmine), Paige O'Hara (Belle), and Jodi Benson (Ariel) united to celebrate Wreck-it-Ralph's Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) joining their squad.

(L to R) O'Hara, Bedard, Moore, Cravalho, Silverman, Bell, Macdonald, Noni Rose, Larkin, and Benson.

Granted the whole reunion feels slightly like a great big advert for Disney’s website, but it’s still an advert we can’t wait to see in full. But for the moment we just need a sit-down and a few deep breaths. Far too much excitement for one morning.

Advertisement

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 opens November 21st, 2018.