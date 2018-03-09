Not one to take his responsibilities likely, Homme also co-directs this thoughtful but never self-indulgent record of events, and he crams its short running time with photographs taken during the sessions, as well as band rehearsals and live performances – all captured in a swirl of jittery cameras and punchy, quick-fire editing.

TV chef and Homme chum Anthony Bourdain takes on interview duties, with band members also sharing entries from their personal journals (albeit a bit self-consciously), while Iggy opens up about the death of his friend David Bowie, which happened just as the group prepared to go on tour.

The documentary culminates in a raucously triumphant gig at the Royal Albert Hall, with Iggy stripping off, surfing the crowd and swearing like a trooper – proving he's still the godfather of punk despite pushing 70.

As well as playing tracks from the new album, fans are also treated other classics from the Iggy solo back catalogue (no Stooges-era tracks here), launching into Lust for Life and encoring with the seldom performed Success – a fitting finale.

Homme reflects that this was a once in a lifetime collaboration, and its significance – and fleeting nature – is not lost on him nor his co-conspirators; their love, appreciation and mutual respect is all up there on the screen.

American Valhalla is released on DVD and iTunes on Friday 9 March

