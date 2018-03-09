How to buy tickets for Queens of the Stone Age and friends in London
Here's everything you need to know about the rockers' feel-good hit show of the summer in London
Garage-rocking behemoths Queens of the Stone Age host their own one-day extravaganza for Festival Republic in London this year – with the legendary Iggy Pop joining them in a UK-show exclusive.
Here's everything you need to know, from the line-up to the ticket prices.
Where and when is it?
Saturday 30 June in Finsbury Park, London.
Who's headlining?
Queens of the Stone Age and Iggy Pop – reuniting once more after the success of their album Post Pop Depression.
Who else is playing?
An international line-up including Brody Dalle (aka Mrs Josh Homme), svelte solo all-rounder (and occasional Last Shadow Puppet) Miles Kane, US hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, stomping Swedes The Hives, Spanish garage senioritas Hinds, plus hype-magnets Black Honey, Curtis Harding, Bombino, Belako, Skinny Girl Diet and Deap Vally.
How much are tickets?
Day tickets are £52.50
VIP tickets are £85.00
All tickets are available now from Ticketmaster