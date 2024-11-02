Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

After describing his first encounter with Diana – calling her "a magnificent person" who "couldn’t have been more gracious, and stunning" – he went on to recount the moment they reached the scene in question, explaining how everyone looked over at her to see her reaction.

"Everybody knew about [the scene], but I don’t think she did," he said. "So, I could look over the balcony, and everyone in the orchestra just turns around to look at her, who I’m sitting next to.

"And she starts laughing this incredibly guttural sound that was like [he mimics her laugh]. Over and over, couldn’t catch her breath. It was stunning.

"I thought, here’s this unbelievable person, but if it was a date, I don’t think I’d see her again," he added. "Just because the laugh was just... I can’t. She’s beautiful, she’s a princess, guys, but the laugh. You know what I mean?"

When Harry Met Sally – which was directed by Rob Reiner and written by Nora Ephron – is celebrating it's 35th anniversary this year and is still regarded as one of the very finest romcoms ever made.

Meanwhile, Crystal is currently starring in the Apple TV+ series Before, which we called a "haunting thriller" in our three-star review.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com last month, Crystal revealed how he "couldn't shed" his character in the series and opened up about the pain that led him through the most emotional scenes in the show.

"I was so in his world every day. It was one of the first times I was with a character that I couldn't shed, because the schedule was so compacted that I'd arrive at the set early in the day, be there 12, 14 hours, go home, learn my lines for the next day, and then the same thing happened for weeks and weeks and weeks and months and months and months," he said.

Read more:

Small Things Like These is now showing in UK cinemas.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.