One day, an unusual child (Jacobi Jupe) appears in his house – and Eli gradually discovers the youngster, named Noah, has a troubling connection to his past. As Eli works with Noah to find out what exactly is going on in his mind, disturbing truths come to light about both of their pasts.

The show provides a gripping set-up and, with episodes clocking in at around 30 minutes, it's easy to begin racing through the series to find out what exactly is happening to Jupe's Noah.

But the second half of the show doesn't quite live up to that intriguing set-up, retreading old ground and under-explaining its ending.

That said, there's a lot to like. While all of the cast are all convincing, Crystal and Jupe are a league above everyone else, seamlessly capturing the chemistry of two souls – no matter how young or old – who are misunderstood by the rest of the world. It's their dynamic that's most captivating and the series is elevated whenever they're on screen together.

Billy Crystal as Eli in Before. Apple TV+

At the age of 76, Crystal has forged a new era in his career, and it's very welcome. As Eli, he treads a balance between the logical sceptical psychiatrist who's treating a young boy and the grieving husband who's certain Noah has something unexplainable to do with his late wife.

Meanwhile, 11-year-old Jupe, who's a relative newcomer, gives a flawless performance as Noah, a young boy who's seen too much and who is fighting to be understood.

From the off, it's made clear that the haunting thriller isn't for the faint-hearted and it's better for it. Throughout the show, Eli suffers from gruesome and violent dreams that seep into his real life, blurring the lines between reality, fiction, and memory, and it's these moments of terror that will stick with viewers after the credits have rolled.

These blurred lines also impact every relationship in his life, from his daughter and granddaughter to his assistant Cleo, to his colleagues, who attempt to stop him from spiralling. It's an engrossing plot line, especially given Eli's coldly logical brain – some of Crystal's best scenes are when he's battling with himself, attempting to balance reason against what's happening to him.

Jacobi Jupe as Noah in Before.

But, while the set-up of the show is stellar, and certain dynamics prove captivating throughout, the 10-parter feels strangely paced with a pay-off that doesn't quite live up to the build-up. The ending feels rushed and under-explained and doesn't do justice to the time we've spent anticipating what that final reveal might be.

In fact, a reveal slightly earlier in the show is more impactful than the eventual ending, as a shocking truth about Eli's wife's death is revealed, up-ending everything in his life.

It may be that the rushed ending is down to the series being left open for a season 2. Although nothing is confirmed, the final scenes of the show make it clear that not everything's resolved and that the series is gunning for more.

It's tricky at the best of times to provide an ending that feels satisfying and still leaves the door open for a second season and Before doesn't quite hit the mark in this regard.

Considered as a character piece alone, Before is mesmerising, and its scenes between Crystal's Eli and Jupe's Noah never get less captivating.

Scene to scene, the writing is often gripping, and it's not hard to understand and empathise with Eli – even when his actions get more and more questionable.

But, ultimately, the series falls short at the final hurdle, relying too much on its character dynamics and not enough on taking the time to wrap up the show with a satisfying ending.

Before will begin on Apple TV+ on Friday 25th October.

