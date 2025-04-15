The Tom Hardy film has recently landed on the streamer, starring Hardy as ex-Marine Thomas 'Tommy' Riordan Conlon, who returns home and convinces his father to train him for a mixed martial arts tournament.

However, it soon becomes clear that there's a lot more at stake than the prize money, as Tommy will be fighting against his brother Brendan Conlon, played by Joel Edgerton.

At the time of its release, the film garnered various positive reviews from critics, with Nick Nolte receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Brendan and Tommy's father, Paddy Conlon.

The timing of Warrior's release on Netflix couldn't be better timed, really, with the star having quite the moment recently.

As well as starring in Paramount+ drama MobLand alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, Hardy can soon be seen action thriller Havoc.

The high-octane thriller will star Hardy as a bruised detective who finds himself fighting through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city.

The synopsis reads: "In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail; a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops.

"When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past."

Warrior is streaming on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

