While the film initially debuted with 100% on the review aggregator, it is now at 80% fresh, with one critic calling it "the best shark movie since Jaws".

Others have been more qualified in their recommendation, with one critic saying: "We don’t go into a shark thriller with high expectations, so Under Paris being merely good enough is plenty to warrant a recommendation."

It should be noted that the initial responses from audiences on the site has been less favourable, with the film receiving a 38% audience score, making it 'rotten'.

Bérénice Bejo in Under Paris

The French film, which was released on Wednesday 5th June, is set in summer 2024, with Paris hosting the World Triathlon Championships on the Seine for the first time.

The official synopsis for the horror-thriller says: "Sophia, a brilliant scientist, learns from Mika, a young environmental activist, that a large shark is swimming deep in the river.

"To avoid a bloodbath at the heart of the city, they have no choice but to join forces with Adil, the Seine river police commander."

Fans weighed in with their thoughts on the film on Twitter, which has been re-branded as X, with one saying: "Under Paris is such a blast and absolutely rips from start to finish! Highly recommend if you’re a shark movie lover."

Another said: "Honestly can’t remember the last time I enjoyed a Netflix original this much. Fun, slightly preposterous scenario, solid performances, ecological concerns and some genuinely awesome effects work. Also, the third act is properly bonkers. #UnderParis"

Under Paris is available to stream now on Netflix

