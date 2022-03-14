Who is Meilin 'Mei' Lee? Mei is a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl who discovers that she turns into a red panda whenever feeling any strong emotion.

By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Turning Red – Pixar's latest family comedy.

Turning Red features a fictional boy band 4*Town and original songs created by Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS. But while FINNEAS appears as a character in Turning Red, sadly Eilish does not appear in the film in cartoon form .

With Never Have I Ever 's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Blade Runner's James Hong rounding out the cast, Turning Red is a star-studded spectacular – while the British version even features a cameo from The Voice UK coach Anne-Marie.

“It’s normalised,” added Sandra Oh ( Killing Eve ), the voice of Mei’s mother Ming, “and even in its confusing way, I think, celebrated.”

Talking about the film's remarkable subject matter, which is a landmark in representation for Pixar, Chiang told The Independent in an interview: “Sometimes puberty is treated as a taboo subject. In reality, everyone goes through that – every single person."

The film tells a tale of teenage angst, revolving around the struggles of teenage girl Mei Lee (Rosalia Chiang) who, whenever she’s feeling stressed, morphs into a giant red panda – a metaphor for puberty.

Pixar’s new animated movie Turning Red has made its debut on Disney Plus.

Advertisement

Where have I seen Rosalie Chiang before? Turning Red is the first motion picture Rosalie Chiang has appeared in, however she did take on a role in the TV series Clique Wars.

Sandra Oh plays Ming Lee

Pixar

Who is Ming Lee? Ming Lee is Mei's overprotective, overbearing mother.

Where have I seen Sandra Oh before? Sandra Oh is best known for starring as Eve Polastri in Killing Eve and Cristina Yang in Grey's Anatomy. The Golden Globe winner has also appeared in The Chair, Invincible, The Princess Diaries, Mulan II, Raya and the Last Dragon, American Crime and American Dad.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Priya

Pixar

Who is Priya? Priya is Mei's Indo-Canadian friend and an excitable teenager – even if her deadpan voice and expressions may say otherwise.

Where have I seen Maitreyi Ramakrishnan before? Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a Canadian actor who is best known for starring as Devi Vishwakumar in Netflix's Never Have I Ever. She is also the voice of Zipp Storm in the My Little Pony TV series and is set to star in upcoming film The Netherfield Girls.

Ava Morse plays Miriam

Pixar

Who is Miriam? Miriam is Mei's tall friend with braces.

Where have I seen Ava Morse before? Ava Morse is a young American actor who has appeared in Chicago PD, Ron's Gone Wrong and Somebody Somewhere.

Hyein Park plays Abby

Pixar/Getty

Who is Abby? Abby is Mei's Korean Canadian friend.

Where have I seen Hyein Park before? Turning Red is Hyein Park's first acting role, however she has worked as a storyboard artist on films like Toy Story 4, Soul, 22 vs. Earth, Max Steel: Team Turbo and Snoopy and Charlie Brown: The Peanuts Movie.

Orion Lee plays Jin Lee

Pixar/Getty

Who is Jin Lee? Jin Lee is Mei's father.

Where have I seen Orion Lee before? Orion Lee is best known for his roles in Critical and Skyfall but has also appeared in Silent Witness, Run, DCI Banks, Informer, Chimerica, Warrior and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Addie Chandler plays Devon

Getty

Who is Devon? Devon is Mei's secret crush.

Where have I see Addie Chandler before? Addie Chandler has appeared in American Horror Story, We Bare Bears, Harvey Beaks, Barbie Dreamtopia and Colin in Black & White.

Wai Ching Ho plays Grandma

Getty

Who is Grandma? Grandma is Mei's grandmother.

Where have I seen Wai Ching Ho before? Wai Ching Ho is best known for playing Marvel character Madam Gao in Daredevil, Iron Fist and The Defenders. She has also appeared in Orange Is the New Black, Fresh Off the Boat, New Amsterdam, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Hustlers and The Sorcerer's Apprentice.

James Hong plays Mr Gao

Getty

Where have I seen James Hong before? James Hong is best known for starring in shows such as The New Adventures of Charlie Chan, Perry Mason, Hawaii Five-O, The Man from UNCLE and his roles in Wayne's World 2, Balls of Fury, Blade Runner, Mulan, Kung Fu Panda, Avatar: The Last Airbender and Star Wars: Visions.

Additional cast members include Jordan Fisher (To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You), Josh Levi (Friday Night Lights), Topher Ngo, singer-songwriter Finneas O'Connell and Grayson Villanueva (Modern Family) play members of the boyband 4*Town, while pop star Anne-Marie makes a cameo as Lauren in the UK version of the film.

Tristan Allerick Chen plays Tyler

Getty

Who is Tyler? Tyler is Mei's classmate

Advertisement

Where have I seen Tristan Allerick Chen before? Tristan Allerick Chen has appeared in WandaVision, The Kominsky Method, Ron's Gone Wrong, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and The Barbarian and the Troll.