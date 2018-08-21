To All The Boys I've Loved Before is one of the first mainstream rom-coms to feature an Asian-American actress in the lead role, and as such has been lauded as a step forward for representation in cinema, but it is also a brilliantly pitched, modern take on the genre whose recent plaudits on social media are entirely earned. It may well be Netflix's best original film yet.

Find out everything you need to know about the cast of To All The Boys I've Loved Before below.

Lana Condor as Laura Jean Covey

Who is Laura Jean? A bookish teen, who lives her romantic life vicariously through the protagonists of fantasy novels, and keeps her own feelings for real-life boys under wraps. That is, until her private love letters are unleashed upon the world...

Where have I seen Lana Condor before? The 21-year-old actress kicked off her acting career in X-Men Apocalypse in 2016 as Jubilee, a mutant student in Xavier's school for gifted youngsters. She also featured in Patriots Day, a film about the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing alongside Mark Wahlberg.

Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky

Lana Condor, Anna Cathcart and Noah Centineo

Who is Peter Kavinsky? A popular kid at Laura Jean's high school who is dating her ex-best friend Gen. He is one of the recipients of her letters; the two had shared a kiss during a game of spin-the-bottle when they were young.

Where have I seen Noah Centineo before? The Mark Ruffalo look-a-like played Dallas on The Disney Channel's Austin & Ally back in 2012, and starred in a US TV drama called The Fosters from 2013 to 2018. He is set to appear in another Netflix teen rom-com called Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, alongside Shannon Purser (AKA Barb from Stranger Things). Oh, and he featured in Camilla Cabello's video for Havana, too.

Janel Parrish as Margot Covey

Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart

Who is Margot? The eldest Covey sister, who dumps her doting boyfriend Josh right before she leaves to study abroad in Scotland.

Where have I seen Janel Parrish before? Parrish is best known as Mona Vanderwaal from Netflix teen drama Pretty Little Liars (she will reprise her role in a spin off called The Perfectionists in 2019). She also starred in the live-action Bratz movie (yes, that exists) as Jade.

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Covey

Who is Kitty? Laura Jean's youngest, wiser-than-her-years sister.

Where have I seen Anna Cathcart before? The 15-year-old actress stars as Dizzy in Disney's Descendants series, and has also featured in fairy tale fantasy series Once Upon A Time.

Israel Broussard as Josh Sanderson

Who is Josh? Margot's ex-boyfriend, and one of the recipients of Laura Jean's letters.

Where have I seen Israel Broussard before? Israel's biggest role to date was in Sophia Coppola's The Bling Ring alongside Emma Watson. He has also starred in Happy Death Day and Netflix's Extinction with Michael Pena.

John Corbett as Dr Dan Covey

Who is Dan? A widower and mother of the three Covey girls.

Where have I seen John Corbett before? He was Carrie Bradshaw's love interest Aidan in Sex and the City, Chris the philosophising DJ in Northern Exposure and Ian Miller in My Big Fat Greek Wedding and its sequel.

Madeleine Arthur as Chris

Who is Chris? Laura Jean's best friend. A noted Subway-enthusiast.

Where have I seen Madeleine Arthur before? She starred in Tim Burton's Big Eyes as the daughter of Amy Adams' Margaret Keane, and had a guest role in The X Files season 11 as Sarah Turner.

Trezzo Mahoro as Lucas

Who is Lucas? The recipient of one Laura Jean's letters, who she had danced with in their younger years.

Where have I seen Trezzo Mahoro before? He starred as Mohamad in the Van Helsing TV series, and had a small role in The X-Files in 2016.

Emilija Baranac as Gen

Who is Gen? Laura Jean's ex-best friend, and Peter's girlfriend.

Where have I seen Emilija Baranac before? She stars as Midge Klump in Netflix's Riverdale.