The film stars Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray and plays out a little like a Christmassy riff on The Full Monty crossed with Magic Mike – with Murray having revealed to RadioTimes.com how much he loved dancing around half-naked for the film.

Of course, given that there's lots of dancing involved, it's no real surprise to reveal that there are plenty of Christmas songs included in the soundtrack – although most of them will be relatively unfamiliar to listeners, with the film largely avoiding the usual staples.

That said, as the title suggests, there are a couple of new arrangements of God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, so the film isn't eschewing traditional tracks entirely.

Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack for The Merry Gentlemen.

The Merry Gentlemen soundtrack: All the songs in Netflix Christmas film

Below is the full tracklist of songs featured in the new film:

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen arranged by Vyvyan James Hope-Scott, Rick Cassman

arranged by Vyvyan James Hope-Scott, Rick Cassman It's Christmas Time performed by Shari Short, written by Shari Lynn Short, Andrew Richard Burns

performed by Shari Short, written by Shari Lynn Short, Andrew Richard Burns Safely Home for Christmas performed by SJae, written by Samantha Jane Powell

performed by SJae, written by Samantha Jane Powell Ding Dong Christmas Song written and performed by Mark Alberts

written and performed by Mark Alberts Around the Table written by Caitlin Notey, John Robert Rockwell

written by Caitlin Notey, John Robert Rockwell All I Want for Christmas performed by Inside Cuts, written by Chris B Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz, Joseph Michael Diehl, Joseph Hartley

performed by Inside Cuts, written by Chris B Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz, Joseph Michael Diehl, Joseph Hartley Rock'n'roll Machine written and performed by Marc O and Christophe Deschamps

written and performed by Marc O and Christophe Deschamps Christmas is Here written by Carter William, Bob Charles

written by Carter William, Bob Charles Just One Dance performed by Jennie Cathcart, written by Jamie Dunlap & Wendy Ellen Feldstein

performed by Jennie Cathcart, written by Jamie Dunlap & Wendy Ellen Feldstein Two Cookies and a Glass of Milk written by Carter William, Bob Charles

written by Carter William, Bob Charles Dance Ye Merry Gentlemen written and performed by Daniel Isaac Feldstein

written and performed by Daniel Isaac Feldstein Down the Chimney written by Demi Koudenov

Chad Michael Murray as Luke in The Merry Gentlemen.

It's Almost Christmas written by Daniele Benati, Jacopo Delfini, Renato Podestà

written by Daniele Benati, Jacopo Delfini, Renato Podestà Every Christmas performed by Sam Shrieve, written by Sam Shrieve and Andrew Nikola Bojanic

performed by Sam Shrieve, written by Sam Shrieve and Andrew Nikola Bojanic Christmas Spook performed by Vasily Igor, written by Ky Phung Francois Nguyen, Vasily Igor

performed by Vasily Igor, written by Ky Phung Francois Nguyen, Vasily Igor Christmas Everyday performed by Deryn Rush, written by Daniel Isaac Feldstein & Scott Nickoley

performed by Deryn Rush, written by Daniel Isaac Feldstein & Scott Nickoley He's My Christmas Dream performed by Nadia De Leye, written by Daniel Isaac Feldstein & Chris Hovarth

performed by Nadia De Leye, written by Daniel Isaac Feldstein & Chris Hovarth Keep Me Warm written by Samuel Michael Shrieve, Andrew Nikola Bojanic

written by Samuel Michael Shrieve, Andrew Nikola Bojanic Our Christmas Song performed by Antoine Foote, written by Daniel Isaac Feldstein & Scott Nickoley

performed by Antoine Foote, written by Daniel Isaac Feldstein & Scott Nickoley Jingle Bells Underscore written by Carter William, Bob Charles

written by Carter William, Bob Charles Here Comes the Snow written by Chris B Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz, Wesley Bryant Ian

written by Chris B Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz, Wesley Bryant Ian Hometown Christmas Eve written by Chris B Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz, Connor Bogart O'Brien

written by Chris B Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz, Connor Bogart O'Brien The Magic of the Season performed by Daniel Isaac Feldstein, written by Jamie Dunlap & Wendy Ellen Feldstein

performed by Daniel Isaac Feldstein, written by Jamie Dunlap & Wendy Ellen Feldstein Carol of the Bellz performed by Daniel Isaac Feldstein, arranged by Daniel Isaac Feldstein & Lance Morrison

performed by Daniel Isaac Feldstein, arranged by Daniel Isaac Feldstein & Lance Morrison Burning in the Snow written by Chris B Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz, Stephanie Anne Trivison

written by Chris B Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz, Stephanie Anne Trivison God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen arranged by Geoffrey Peter Gascoyne

