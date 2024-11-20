Chad Michael Murray stars as one of the dancers who she recruits to join the troupe, and the pair soon find themselves striking up something of a romance.

But who else stars in the cast? Read on for everything you need to know.

The Merry Gentlemen cast: Who stars with Chad Michael Murray in Netflix Christmas movie?

You can find a list of the stars appearing in the film below – scroll down for more information about the characters they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Britt Robertson as Ashley

Chad Michael Murray as Luke

Marla Sokoloff as Marie

Marc Anthony Samuel as Rodger

Colt Prattes as Troy

Hector David Jr as Ricky

Maxwell Caulfield as Danny

Beth Broderick as Lily

Michael Gross as Stan

Britt Robertson plays Ashley

Britt Robertson as Ashley in The Merry Gentlemen. Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

Who is Ashley? A dancer who is cruelly let go from her long-standing gig as a member of successful Broadway troupe The Jingle Belles and heads back to her small hometown to spend the holidays with her family. She soon finds herself staging an all-male, Christmas-themed revue to save her family's struggling bar.

What else has Britt Robertson been in? Robertson has starred in a number of films including The First Time, Tomorrowland, The Space Between Us and I Still Believe. She's also had roles in the TV shows Life Unexpected, Under the Dome and For the People.

Chad Michael Murray plays Luke

Chad Michael Murray as Luke in The Merry Gentlemen. Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

Who is Luke? A handyman who helps out Ashley’s family at their bar – and is soon recruited into her burlesque group. He also sparks a romantic connection with Ashley.

What else has Chad Michael Murray been in? Murray is known for his roles in a string of hit TV shows including One Tree Hill, Gilmore Girls, Dawson's Creek, Agent Carter, Star and Riverdale while his major film roles include Freaky Friday, A Cinderella Story and Fruitvale Station.

Marla Sokoloff plays Marie

Marla Sokoloff as Marie and Britt Robertson as Ashley in The Merry Gentlemen. Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

Who is Marie? Ashley's older sister, who runs the local diner The Little Spoon.

What else has Marla Sokoloff been in? Sokoloff – who also wrote the film – is known for her role on the sitcom Full House and it's sitcom Fuller House as well as starring in the legal drama series The Practise. Film roles include True Crime, Dude, Where's My Car?, Sugar & Spice and Love on the Side.

Marc Anthony Samuel plays Rodger

Who is Rodger? Marie's husband, who helps out at The Little Spoon and is recruited to become a member of The Merry Gentlemen.

What else has Marc Anthony Samuel been in? Samuel previously had a role on the long-running American serial General Hospital – appearing in over 200 episodes – and has also appeared in a number of other shows including NCIS and Orbital Redux.

Beth Broderick plays Lily

Who is Lily? Ashley's and Marie's mother, who runs The Rhythm Room with her husband Stan.

What else has Beth Broderick been in? Broderick is best known for her roles as Zelda in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Diane Janssen in Lost.

Michael Gross as Stan

Who is Stan? Ashley's and Marie's father and Lily's husband who co-runs The Rhythm Room.

What else has Michael Gross been in? Gross played Steven Keaton on the sitcom Family Ties and has appeared in Burt Gummer in several films in the Tremors franchise.

Colt Prattes plays Troy

Who is Troy? A barman at The Rhythm Room who later becomes one of The Merry Gentlemen.

What else has Colt Prattes been in? Prattes appeared in a TV movie version of Dirty Dancing in 2017 and was also seen in one episode of This Is Us, while he also has a successful dance career.

Maxwell Caulfield as Danny

Who is Danny? A regular customer at The Rhythm Room who steps in to help of The Merry Gentlemen after Rodger pulls out injured, despite initially expressing reservations.

What else has Maxwell Caulfield been in? Soap fans might recognise Caulfield from his stints in Casualty and Emmerdale, while film credits have included Grease 2, Electric Dreams, Gettysburg, Empire Records and A Prince for Christmas. He also voiced James Bond in the video game James Bond 007: Nightfire.

Hector David Jr as Ricky

Who is Ricky? A taxi driver who becomes a belated addition to The Merry Gentlemen after Ashley and Marie spot his dancing skills at The Little Spoon.

What else has Hector David Jr been in? David Jr doesn't have many major credits to his name but has been seen in Keeping Up with the Joneses and The Neu Agenda.

