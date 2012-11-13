The Hobbit: an Unexpected Journey - see 150 behind-the-scenes photos
Enjoy a new selection of pictures featuring Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Andy Serkis and many more of the stars of Peter Jackson's upcoming epic
If you’ve ever wondered how Peter Jackson brought the magical world of JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit to life, look no further: below are 150 behind-the-scenes photos from the director's upcoming fantasy epic, The Hobbit: an Unexpected Journey.
Martin Freeman getting his make-up done, the Shire bathed in light from a green-screen sky, prop girls sewing hair on Hobbit toes...there's all this and much, much more to be seen in this huge collection of pictures, though anyone wishing to avoid spoilers should proceed with caution.
For my money, the best shots are those featuring the Dwarves and their elaborate (and in some cases gravity-defying) beards, but celeb-spotters should be happy with pics of Freeman, Ian McKellen and Andy Serkis, while filmmaking buffs will doubtless be intrigued to see how Jackson set about piecing the movie together.
If you're still in the mood for more Hobbit-based fun after wading through all those images, why not have a look at the film's trailer, poster or a Hobbit-themed Air New Zealand safety video?
Starring Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey will be released in British cinemas on Thursday 13 December.