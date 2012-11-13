For my money, the best shots are those featuring the Dwarves and their elaborate (and in some cases gravity-defying) beards, but celeb-spotters should be happy with pics of Freeman, Ian McKellen and Andy Serkis, while filmmaking buffs will doubtless be intrigued to see how Jackson set about piecing the movie together.

If you're still in the mood for more Hobbit-based fun after wading through all those images, why not have a look at the film's trailer, poster or a Hobbit-themed Air New Zealand safety video?

Starring Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey will be released in British cinemas on Thursday 13 December.