Peter Jackson has made a cameo appearance surrounded by hobbits, but it's not a part in his upcoming blockbuster adaptation of JRR Tolkien's classic children's novel...

Advertisement

Instead Jackson has opted to showcase his acting skills in a hobbit-themed in-flight safety video for Air New Zealand, as part of the special celebrations hosted by the country to coincide with the launch of the Lord of the Rings prequel - starring Sherlock's Martin Freeman as central character, Bilbo Baggins.