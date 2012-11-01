Can you spot Peter Jackson and Gollum in this Hobbit-themed airline safety video?
In celebration of the upcoming big-screen adaptation of JRR Tolkien's epic novel, Air New Zealand has released an in-flight instructional video with some unexpected stars
Peter Jackson has made a cameo appearance surrounded by hobbits, but it's not a part in his upcoming blockbuster adaptation of JRR Tolkien's classic children's novel...
Instead Jackson has opted to showcase his acting skills in a hobbit-themed in-flight safety video for Air New Zealand, as part of the special celebrations hosted by the country to coincide with the launch of the Lord of the Rings prequel - starring Sherlock's Martin Freeman as central character, Bilbo Baggins.
And the director isn't the only famous face to pop up in the Middle Earth-inspired clip - if you pay attention you'll also spot Andy Serkis's Gollum creeping along the aisles in the dark, unbeknown to nearby passengers.
Add in a generous helping of elves, horses, witches, wizards, hairy feet - and emergency exits - and you have the guaranteed attention of your passengers. Flying soon? Take a look at the video below. Even if you're feet are staying firmly glued to the ground, Air New Zealand's imaginative instruction comes highly recommended...