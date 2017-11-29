After confirming the Falcon’s safety feature, Johnson added: "Actually, it's interesting: the bench that goes around the hologram table, if you look, there's seat belts on that and they're covered in bubble wrap for some reason. But they've been that way since A New Hope, so we left them that way."

He's not wrong. You can see the bubble-wrapped buckles in this photo of the Star Wars set when it was put on display last year...

Interior of the Millennium Falcon on display at the Star Wars Gallery at Harrods, 2016 (Getty)

Weirdly, you can even see bubblewrap in the Rebel snowspeeders during the battle of Hoth in Empire Strikes back...

Johnson also said that Finn – the stormtrooper turned resistance fighter played by John Boyega – is explored in much more depth in The Last Jedi. "The character Finn in this movie, we really dig into and take to a cool, interesting place," Johnson said. "I can't wait for people to see John's performance in the film."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on 14th December