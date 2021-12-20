Spider-Man named best superhero in the MCU by RadioTimes.com readers
Spider-Man is currently dominating the global box office following the much-hyped release of new film No Way Home – and now the Web-Slinger has also topped our poll to determine the most popular superhero in the MCU.
Over the last month, RadioTimes.com readers have been voting for their favourite character, with four rounds producing two winners each ahead of the grand final.
And the final round saw Spidey emerge as the comfortable overall winner: Tom Holland’s portrayal of the beloved character earned 28% of the vote, after more than 7,000 votes were cast in total.
His closest challengers were Iron-Man and Loki – who each managed 15% of the vote – while the Scarlet Witch came in fourth place with 11%.
Perhaps surprisingly, Captain America fared less well, coming in fifth place with 10% of the vote, just ahead of Thor who scored 9%. And the final was rounded out by Doctor Strange and Black Widow, who scored 7% and 5% respectively.
In total, 32 different characters appeared in the poll, with the likes of Captain Marvel, The Hulk and Black Panther all being eliminated before the final round.
Spider-Man’s eventual victory doesn’t come as too much of a surprise – the character has always been an immensely beloved one, and the release of No Way Home will only have further increased his popularity further.
Meanwhile, there has been lots of speculation regarding whether Holland will return to play Spidey in further MCU films, with some reports suggesting that he has already signed on for another trilogy – and if RadioTimes.com readers have their way, he will definitely be back for more.
In a separate poll, some 85 percent of Spider-Man fans said that they wanted him to return – although Holland himself has suggested he’s “ready to say goodbye” to the character.
