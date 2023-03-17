The sequel picks up where the last film left off, with Billy Batson and his teenage foster siblings doing their best to put their superpowers to good use, even if they end up causing just as much havoc as they are able to prevent.

Zachary Levi has returned for a second Shazam! film four years after the first became something of a surprise hit for the DCEU – with Shazam! Fury of the Gods now available to watch in UK cinemas.

Before too long, they find their skills will really be put to the test: they have accidentally awoken three Greeg Goddesses after millennia of captivity, and they very much have vengeance on their mind.

The rest of the film deals with the resulting battle – but you may be wondering whether there are any post-credits scenes after the main action is over. Read on for everything you need to know.

Does Shazam: Fury of the Gods have a post-credits scene?

Yes – the film has not one but two bonus scenes at the end of the movie, one during the middle of the credits and another at the very end.

Although the two scenes are rather different, they both have one thing in common: they appear to be setting up further Shazam movies and hinting at new developments in the wider DCEU.

If you want to know more, read on for full details – but beware that there are spoilers from this point onwards.

What happens in the Shazam: Fury of the Gods mid-credits scene?

The first of the two scenes sees Billy Batson visited by a couple of familiar faces from previous DCEU projects, Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee), both of whom have been seen in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

The pair have been sent to give Shazam a special message from Amanda Waller: that he is to be invited to join the Justice Society. Only, before they can say the word Society, Billy has already convinced himself he's about to be asked to join the Justice League – and so ends up rather disappointed by the actual news.

He tells Emilia and John that they should really come up with a better name for their group to avoid confusion, even joking that they should be called The Avengers Society...

What happens in the Shazam: Fury of the Gods post-credits scene?

The second scene brings back Mark Strong as Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, who was the main antagonist in the first Shazam! film. If you're wondering why he was nowhere to be seen in the sequel before now, it's because he appears to still be locked up – now with a full beard.

Anyway, during the scene, he is visited in his prison cell by Mister Mind, the wormlike alien lifeform who previously served as his accomplice. After scuttling in through the window, he gives Sirvana an update on his masterplan, saying that although he still needs a little more time they will soon be ready for a huge takeover.

We'll have to wait and see what that really means for the future of the franchise, but it seems clear that DC still has big plans for the characters.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is released in cinemas on Friday 17th March 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

