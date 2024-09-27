Harris then went on to speak about why he thinks the movie didn't do well critically or commercially, saying: "I have observed that those types of films do well if you have a sense of humour.

"You can’t treat it as though it’s Shakespeare. So yeah, that movie could have done with a more mischievous sense of humour."

Jared Harris. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Sony's Spider-Man universe has continued beyond Morbius, with Madame Web releasing earlier this year, and a third Venom movie, subtitled The Last Dance, coming later this year.

More like this

That will be followed up by Kraven the Hunter, also releasing this year, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular Spider-Man villain.

Harris recently spoke with RadioTimes.com about his new film Reawakening, in which he plays a character whose teenage daughter vanished 10 years ago, before a woman then turns up out of the blue claiming to be her. He then begins to believe that some sort of deception is going on.

Read more:

Harris said of the film: "On the surface level, it's a kind of suspense film or thriller. But on a sort of deeper level, the interesting thing that you're looking at is the way that the parents are handling the situation. What it is that they choose to believe?

"The mother chooses to believe in an emotional reality, and the father – he's very typical of the male mind. He wants to know the facts, he wants the details, he wants... he arrives at the truth through facts, and she arrives at a truth through feeling."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.