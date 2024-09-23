Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal do battle in pulse-racing trailer
The trailer gives us a fresh look at Ridley Scott's epic sequel.
With less than two months to go until the release of Gladiator 2, a brand new trailer has been released, giving us a fresh look at Paul Mescal's Lucius.
The trailer delves more into the film's plot than has previously been shown, giving us a sense of Lucius's journey as he teams up with Denzel Washington's Macrinus to get vengeance on Pedro Pascal's general, Marcus Acacius.
The trailer also gives us a sense of the scale of the film, showing us plenty of action, and with Fred Hechinger's Emperor Caracalla proclaiming: "This is war! Real war!"
You can watch the trailer right here:
The official synopsis for the film says: "From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome.
"Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.
"With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people."
While it took 24 years for fans to get a sequel to Gladiator, they may not have to wait as long for a third instalment in the franchise.
When asked what his next project would be after Gladiator 2, Scott told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’d rather get on into Gladiator 3. There’s already an idea."
Gladiator 2 will arrive in cinemas on 15th November.
