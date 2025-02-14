Captain America: Brave New World, which is the first film since Anthony Mackie took on the titular mantle, will be picking up various threads from previous projects, and according to producer Nate Moore, fans might be surprised by some of the places it goes to.

"I hope they feel justified," he said when asked by RadioTimes.com about how he hopes the fans will feel after watching.

"And I hope they feel fulfilled. The MCU is getting big in a way that I think is really interesting, but you never want to forget where you've come from, and you always want to make sure that if there are storylines that fans feel like we've abandoned, just know that we haven't.

He added: "We want to make sure when we make them or we bring them back, or express them in a different way, it's the right idea.

"And I think there are some really fun surprises in the film that I think will be really satisfying for fans. There's shades of Incredible Hulk in this movie.

"There's shades of Eternals in this movie, obviously there's some Black Widow references, like, it is all about the MCU writ large. And I think that's what makes this movie kind of special."

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World. Marvel Studios

Given the fact there appear to be a great deal of callbacks, those less versed in the extensive MCU lore might feel rather trepidatious about stepping in without first brushing up on all of the past films and series.

But according to director Julius Onah, the film should be plenty understandable for Marvel novices as well.

"This is a first movie, you know," he said. "Sure, it honours what has come before it, but it is very much so a first Captain America movie with Sam Wilson. So in the making and crafting of the story, we treated it like a first film."

He continued: "If you've experienced the previous stories, that's wonderful. It's gonna give you another layer of appreciation.

"If you haven't experienced the previous stories, that's absolutely OK. You can come in[to] this and go on the ride with Sam and Harrison [Ford] as Thaddeus Ross and all our characters in this film, and have a real blast.

"And it was really fun to craft the movie that way, because it's about that surprise that the audience has in the theatre, so you don't have to have any foreknowledge of what was there to really appreciate this journey."

Captain America: Brave New World will be released in cinemas on 14th February 2025.

