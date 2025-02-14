The film marks Anthony Mackie's first big screen outing after his character Sam Wilson took on the mantle of Captain America, grappling with the responsibility of what the shield symbolises, and the legacy of his friend Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Along the way, Harrison Ford Hulks out, there are some mind control shenanigans courtesy of Tim Blake Nelson's Samuel Sterns/The Leader, and we're introduced to our new Falcon, Joaquín Torres (Danny Ramirez).

Here's everything you need to know about how Captain America: Brave New World ended.

Captain America: Brave New World ending explained: What happens to President Thaddeus Ross?

As Brave New World opens, we see the world at the brink of war over the discovery of Adamantium and the Celestial Island (remember that plot line from Eternals?).

Ford's President Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross is on a mission to strike a worldwide treaty assuring fair distribution of the Adamantium – plus, he casually asks Sam to rebuild The Avengers. Of course, that has now planted the first seed for the next Avengers films, Secret Wars and Doomsday.

But when Sam's friend, war veteran Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) seemingly attempts to assassinate the President during a visit to the White House, the world is thrown into chaos. Isaiah insists it wasn't him and Sam must get to the bottom of what has happened to his friend.

Captain America: Brave New World. Marvel Studios

Things are only made worse when it's revealed that Ross had previously trusted Dr Samuel Sterns (played by a returning Tim Blake Nelson) with his health after a heart failure – before imprisoning him. Sterns, whose disfigured appearance is down to an unfortunate exposure to gamma radiation, attempts to wreak revenge on Ross, poisoning him with pills that, in turn, expose the President to gamma radiation, turning him into the Red Hulk.

Not only that, Sterns is hell-bent on destroying Ross's legacy and treaty and, after years of experimenting, manages to influence men in the President's inner circle by means of mind control, almost causing a war on Earth that Sam and Joaquín barely manage to stop.

Alongside all of this, we meet Giancarlo Esposito's menacing (but ultimately sidelined) Sidewinder, King of the Serpent Society, Sam is forced to grapple with the fact that he's Not Steve Rogers and deal with some imposter syndrome (with little to no interrogation on that) and we're introduced to the new Falcon, Joaquín, who has a passably fun chemistry with Sam.

Captain America: Brave New World. Marvel

By the end of the film, following a dramatic scene of Ford's Ross Hulking out, the President accepts a jail sentence, with Wilson going to visit him at The Raft.

In accepting his sentence, he wins back some affection from his estranged daughter, Dr Betty Ross (played by a returning Liv Tyler). Despite Ross's fall from grace, the treaty goes through, meaning the world is (for now) at peace.

Joaquín, who almost dies after plunging himself into the Indian Ocean, recovers in hospital, having a deep meaningful chat with Sam about the cost of their positions.

Joaquín Torres (Danny Ramirez) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in Captain America: Brave New World. Marvel

Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), who's now a congressman, pays Sam a visit, seemingly just to give him a little hug, and Isaiah is freed from prison.

But what of Samuel Sterns?

Captain America: Brave New World post-credits scene explained: What does The Leader's warning mean?

A post-credits scene sees Samuel Sterns/The Leader warn Sam about various multiverse threats coming their way.

He tells him: "It's coming. I've seen it in the probabilities, seen it plain as day.

"All you heroes protecting this world, do you think you're the only ones? Do you think this is the only world? We'll see what happen when you have to protect this place from the others."

He doesn't get more specific than that, but with the release of Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps inching ever closer, it's clear there are many more dangers on the horizon.

