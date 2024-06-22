Speaking a retrospective video of his career to promote Eric on Netflix, Cumberbatch turned to the role of Doctor Strange, which he has played in six MCU films thus far, as well as voicing the character in animated Disney Plus series What If...?.

Bringing his discussion of the character to a close, he said: "I'm very much looking forward to Avengers next year, which is cooking up a storm".

Avengers 5 was initially announced as Avengers: Kang Dyanasty, but since Kang star Jonathan Majors was dropped by Marvel Studios, after he was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, it is unclear whether the title and plot of the film will remain as planned.

We do know that Marvel isn't afraid to switch up its plans, with Disney CEO Bob Iger confirming that that the studio has pivoted in recent months to focus on a quality over quantity strategy.

He said: "I’ve been working hard with the studio to reduce output and focus more on quality, that’s particularly true with Marvel. We’re slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four, and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two or, at the maximum, three.

"And we’re working hard on what that path is, we’ve got a couple of good films in '25 and then we’re heading to more Avengers, which we’re extremely excited about."

The only film being released by the company this year is Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and will release this summer.

Avengers 5 will be released on 1st May 2026. Past Marvel series and films are available to stream on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

