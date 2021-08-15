Ryan Reynolds confirms Disney want a Free Guy sequel already
The Free Guy star has revealed that a sequel is already on the cards.
Ryan Reynolds’ action comedy Free Guy may have only just arrived in cinemas, but a sequel is already on the cards according to the film’s star.
Reynolds, who executive produces and stars in the movie, announced via Twitter this weekend that Disney have asked for a Free Guy 2, writing: “Aaannnd after 3 years messaging #Free Guy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony.”
The film’s distributor 20th Century Studios, which is now a subsidiary of Disney, retweeted Reynolds’ tweet, while director Shawn Levy added: “Yuuuuuuuup.”
Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony pic.twitter.com/85mMxW4owx— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2021
