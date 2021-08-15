The Radio Times logo
Ryan Reynolds confirms Disney want a Free Guy sequel already

The Free Guy star has revealed that a sequel is already on the cards.

Free Guy

Published:

Ryan Reynolds’ action comedy Free Guy may have only just arrived in cinemas, but a sequel is already on the cards according to the film’s star.

Reynolds, who executive produces and stars in the movie, announced via Twitter this weekend that Disney have asked for a Free Guy 2, writing: “Aaannnd after 3 years messaging #Free Guy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony.”

The film’s distributor 20th Century Studios, which is now a subsidiary of Disney, retweeted Reynolds’ tweet, while director Shawn Levy added: “Yuuuuuuuup.”

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Disney for comment. Directed by Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy, Free Guy stars Reynolds as Guy, a non-player character (NPC) in an open-world video game who decides to become the hero of his own story when meeting the coder that created him. The film stars Jodie Comer as coder Millie Rusk, Joe Keery as Walter ‘Keys’ McKeys, the game’s creator, Lil Rel Howery as Guy’s friend Buddy, Taika Waititi as the game’s money-grabbing owner Antoine and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Keys’ new partner Mouser.
Free Guy also features a number of surprise Marvel and Stars Wars Easter Eggs, though we won’t reveal them here in case you haven’t had a chance to see the movie yet. Check out our Free Guy review to see what we made of it overall.

Free Guy is in cinemas now. For more details check out our dedicated Movies page or our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight. 

