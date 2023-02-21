Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 , director Joel Crawford and producer Mark Swift spoke about the positive reception to the film.

With Puss in Boots: The Last Wish revelling in monumental success as of late, it seems as though fans of the furry protagonist could very well be getting another instalment in the film franchise.

Crawford said: "We always spend so much time really trying to make the film as great as it can be but we never know, how the audience will receive it."

Swift then admitted: "It's been 11 years since Puss in Boots was last out with the public and so we were like, 'Have people forgotten about him? Are they excited to see him?' It was so nice to see the reception."

Crawford added that it's been "awesome", "especially seeing it open here in the cinemas and the reception in the UK is fantastic".

When asked whether fans could expect another instalment in the beloved Puss in Boots franchise, Crawford said: "We always say, the fans have to tell us if they want another. Because we love the characters, we love [to] keep telling stories with them and it seems like they do."

Swift then joked to Crawford: "I think the fans want another one, Joel. You're up, man!"

The recently released sequel welcomed back Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek to voice Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws respectively. But as well as the iconic returning characters, this film also saw a raft of new characters, voiced by an impressive cast.

Crawford spoke about their involvement to RadioTimes.com, saying: "We had such an amazing cast too with Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek coming back, but then Florence Pugh," with Swift adding: "We love our British cast, our company criminals."

Crawford then listed the cast of Puss in Boots 2, saying: "Olivia Colman, Samson Kayo and Ray Winstone – they just have this amazing chemistry. We love them."

On working with Winstone, Swift admitted: "I was so excited to work with Ray Winstone, like growing up with him, seeing all his movies. Getting him in this animated film? We were so happy."

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Universal Pictures

Aside from its nomination at this year's BAFTA Film Awards, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is also up Best Animated Feature at the upcoming Oscars.

It's safe to say that fans are positively loving the return of Puss and when asked about the prospect of another film by RadioTimes.com, Banderas previously teased that there are "many possibilities" in store.

He said: "It doesn't depend on me, normally sequels are chosen by the audience," he explained. "[But] if they go to the movie theatre massively in the way that they are responding to Puss in Boots probably this could lead to the possibility of another movie with Puss."

He added: "Or as the movie indicates towards the end when you see Far Far Away, they are going to visit some old friends at the end of the movie – maybe Shrek is coming back.

"I don't know, there are many different possibilities open for these characters to continue, but that doesn't depend on me, that is something that the audience chooses in a way."

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is in cinemas now.

