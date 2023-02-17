This is, of course, the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards , which are taking place on Sunday 19th February at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre.

It's almost time for the biggest night of the year for the UK film industry, as screen stars and creatives from across the globe hit the red carpet and cross their fingers, hoping to hear their names read out.

The ceremony will be broadcast across the UK on Sunday night, but just how can film fans watch it, who will be hosting and which films and individuals are the ones to watch?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2023.

How to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2023

BAFTAs. BAFTA/Thomas Alexander

Viewers in the UK can watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 between 7pm and 9pm on BBC One on Sunday 19th February.

The ceremony will also be able to stream via BBC iPlayer, and viewers in the US will be able to watch on BritBox US.

Who's presenting the awards?

The awards this year will be presented by Alison Hammond and Richard E Grant. Meanwile, Vick Hope and Ali Plumb will host the red carpet pre-show.

This will be the first time Hammond and Grant will be presenting. They will be taking on the mantle from Rebel Wilson who hosted last year, while a trio of Clara Amfo, Dermot O'Leary and Edith Bowman hosted in 2021.

They followed on from Graham Norton in 2020 and Joanna Lumley in 2018 and 2019, while Stephen Fry had the longest run, hosting between 2002 and 2006 and again between 2012 and 2017.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who are the contenders and which films could win big?

All Quiet on the Western Front. Netflix

The film with the most nominations going into this year's ceremony is Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front, which is in contention for a staggering 14 awards. Meanwhile, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once are joint runners-up, with 10 nominations each.

The Best Film race is certainly a tough one to call, with those three films all in contention and up against Elvis and Tár. The Banshees of Inisherin may be the bookies' favourite going into the night, but we'll have to wait and see whether it can win out.

When it comes to individuals, the Leading Actor race is looking tough - will it be the initial favourite, Brendan Fraser, who takes home the gong for The Whale, or will it be Austin Butler for his work in Elvis, Paul Mescal for Aftersun, or Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin? With Bill Nighy and Daryl McCormack also in with a shot, it's looking like a tough race to call.

Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh seem to be the hot favourites in the Leading Actress race, but will one of them win out, or will an upset see one of the other contenders take home the prize?

Ke Huy Quan and Angela Bassett seem to be the industry favourites in the Supporting Actor and Actress categories at the Oscars, but will stars such as Kerry Condon, Carey Mulligan and/or Brendan Gleeson win out at the BAFTAs?

More like this

Why isn’t Tom Cruise attending the BAFTA Film Awards 2023?

Tom Cruise as Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick.

It has been reported that Tom Cruise, who starred in 2022 hit film and Oscars Best Picture contender Top Gun: Maverick won't be attending the BAFTA Film Awards 2023.

It's also reported that the film's producers, Jerry Bruckheimer and Christopher McQuarrie, will also not be in attendance.

While we don't know the exact reason the trio won't be attending, it could be due to the film's lack of nominations in a number of major categories at the awards, in comparison to its presence the Oscars.

At the BAFTAs the film is up for Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound and Best Special Visual Effects. Meanwhile, at the Oscars it is up for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Film Editing and Best Visual Effects. Cruise is not nominated in the Leading Actor category at either awards.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 will take place on Sunday 19th February 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.