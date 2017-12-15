Now, RadioTimes.com can confirm that the rumours are true, with the princely pair appearing in one The Last Jedi scene where a group of stormtroopers encounter Finn (John Boyega) and new characters Rose and DJ (Kelly Marie Tran and Benicio del Toro). Apparently the clue is their height, so if you spot a couple of particularly tall stormtroopers you know it’s them.

“They were very nice – Prince William was funny, and Harry as well,” Benicio del Toro, who plays a hacker called DJ in the film, told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive video interview (below).

And his co-star Kelly Marie Tran, while less willing to directly address the rumours, still gave a flavour of the mood when the Princes appeared during the scene.

“Hypothetically, I think that it would have been surreal, and an out-of-body experience,” Tran, who plays Resistance engineer Rose Tico in the film,said ambiguously.

“Which is something that I can actually generally say about this entire filming process. But hypothetically – it would have been a big deal.

“I think they were very nice,” del Toro continued. “I don’t know how to explain it, but they were very…normal. Which is very nice.”

And they weren't the only rumoured cameo to take place in the scene, with movie star Tom Hardy also hidden away in a set of white armour in the very same sequence.

“Tom Hardy was in that little scene [too],” del Toro confirmed.

Sadly, we still don’t know if Gary Barlow’s supposed stormtrooper cameo also made the cut – but director Rian Johnson did admit there were a few other well-known faces hidden among the crowds.

“Did you see [Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead director] Edgar Wright?” Johnson asked us. “He's very subtle but he's back there. Edgar's there along with his brother Oscar and assistant Leo.”

“Joe Cornish?” Johnson added, confirming that the comedian, writer and Attack the Block director (who cast John Boyega in the Star Wars actor’s first film appearance) also made an appearance.

“He's in the movie. A few directors. It's all director-geek cameos.”

Directors, geeks, actors and a couple of genuine royals? Seems like Star Wars is the one thing that unites everybody.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in UK cinemas now