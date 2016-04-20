Mark Hamill had a LOT of fun when William and Harry visited the Star Wars set
Don’t they know who the real star is?
Published: Wednesday, 20 April 2016 at 8:19 am
Yesterday saw Princes William and Harry visit the Pinewood set of Star Wars Episode VIII: The Force Awakens, and by all accounts they had a very jolly time.
Advertisement
But someone who might have had even MORE fun than the blue-blooded pair was Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill, who has been tweeting his memories of their momentous visit.
Whether it was offering trained pilot Prince Harry a few tips…
Working out his own claim to Princess Leia’s throne…
Fearing they’d make a Wookie mistake
More like this
Or just, you know, reminding them who the real star was.
Though we should probably point out (as Hamill did), the REAL main attraction...
Advertisement
Star Wars Episode VIII will be released in December 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement