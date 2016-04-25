"The princes dressed up in full stormtrooper gear and filmed a scene in which Rey (Ridley) and Finn (Boyega) infiltrate a secret base," a source told The Mail on Sunday. "The rebel characters are in a lift with Benicia del Toro’s character when a group of Stormtroopers enter – two of whom are William and Harry."

While Disney itself is keeping tight-lipped on the speculation, the Palace isn't completely crushing our hopes of the story's truth.

"It's a fun rumour that we can neither confirm nor deny," a spokesperson told RadioTimes.com. "The princes had a great day showcasing the British talent behind Star Wars."

A fun rumour indeed. It'd be quite the coup for new director Rian Johnson wouldn't it? And JJ Abrams certainly set the bar high for cool cameos, including James Bond star Daniel Craig with his fitting stormtrooper name JB-007.

We're royally excited.

Star Wars Episode VIII will be released in December 2017