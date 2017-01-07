Some say it could be Take That frontman Gary Barlow trying out his stormtrooper skills, or Princes William and Harry (who visited the set) – but by far the most pervasive rumour is that The Dark Knight Rises and Peaky Blinders’ Tom Hardy will be appearing in the film, probably as a stormtrooper pal of John Boyega’s Finn.

For months, speculation has raged on – and now Hardy himself has commented on the rumours to The Hollywood Reporter, with a response that seems to hint at the information being true.

“I don't know if I can even say that,” Hardy said ambiguously when asked if he had filmed a stormtrooper cameo. “Where did you hear that?”

When told it had circled around the internet, he responded: “Ah, the internet is a glorious web of deceit and misinformation, isn't it?” before laughing.

“It could be [misinformation], couldn’t it?” he concluded.

In other words, keep your ears poised for some distinctively-voiced stormtroopers this December – because we wouldn’t be surprised to hear Hardy’s gruff tones hidden behind a mask.

Tom Hardy’s new TV series Taboo begins tonight at 9.15pm on BBC1