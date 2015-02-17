Brosnan, 61, also says he'll be rooting for Benedict Cumberbatch and Eddie Redmayne at Sunday's Oscars ceremony. Both British hopefuls are up for the best actor gong. "They are just great actors – glorious young men who are exhilarating to watch; they have great strength of character and humility and grace. When someone like that comes on the stage you can't help but root for them."

The Irish actor is interviewed as part of Radio Times' art special – this week's cover features three paintings of Benedict Cumberbatch in the style of Andy Warhol, Rembrandt and Van Gogh. When he's not filming, Brosnan can be found in front of an easel, a hobby he took up for solace after his first wife died of ovarian cancer in 1991. Now, Brosnan says he paints for pleasure and encourages everyone to find a creative outlet.

“I think we should all paint, we should all sing, we should all dance, we should all have an artistic life and celebrate it. I have been an actor all my life and a quiet painter all my life. I reap the benefit from my own stumblings in the dark. It’s just a lovely balance to being an actor, to being in front of a production crew of 60-100 people and all the time being observed, judged.”

