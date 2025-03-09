He said: " 'I thought it was coming for some time I guess, but I think it was the right decision for Barbara and Michael.

"It takes great courage for them to let go. I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect."

However, Brosnan did admit that the decision is one that is lamentable also, adding: "In this world that is moving so fast now, at the speed of light, the change does come with a certain lament."

Of course, the question on many people's minds is just who will be taking over from Daniel Craig in the titular role of Bond, with the rumour mill continuing to swirl with names.

In his interview, Brosnan also added that it was a "given" that whoever will be the next Bond should be British. Brosnan, who himself is Irish, is one of two non-British Bond actors to take on the leading role along with George Lazenby, who is Australian.

The question of who will take on the Bond role will lay with Amazon but recently, Brosnan did admit that he could be convinced to make a return to the franchise.

Having played the role from 1995 to 2002, Brosnan told GQ that he would be "interested" in reprising the role, saying: "Of course, how could I not be interested? But it's a delicate situation now. I think it's best to let sleeping dogs lie, really. I think so."

He added: "It's a rather romantic notion and idea, but I think everything changes, everything falls apart. I think that it's best left to another man, really. Fresh blood."

On the announcement of Amazon's creative takeover, Barbara Broccoli said: “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.

"I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

Brosnan is set to star in Paramount Plus's new drama, MobLand, with the likes of Helen Mirren and Tom Hardy. While we can all continue to speculate about the future of Bond, Amazon's boss has confirmed that the next story isn't even written at this point.

Speaking to CNBC recently, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said: “We don’t have a plan yet on what the next theme is going to be.

“We haven’t – nobody’s written the story yet. But we will take great care. It’s an amazing franchise that we care a lot about and that we expect to develop over a long period of time.”

