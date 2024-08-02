He joins other newly announced cast members Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), who will play Cordelia, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), who will star as Regan, and LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah), who will appear as Edmund.

Chris Messina (Argo), Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs), Danny Huston (The Constant Gardener), Matthew Jacobs (Bar America), Rhys Coiro (Entourage) and Stephen Dorff (Blade) have also joined the cast as Cornwall, Kent, Albany, Gloucester, Oswald and Poor Tom, respectively.

Peter Dinklage. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

It was announced back in February that Pacino will star as the title character and Chastain as Goneril.

More like this

Producer Barry Navidi told Deadline at the time: "This project has been Al’s labour of love for over a decade. I am overjoyed to bring this amazing venture to the screen with Bernard Rose’s brilliant adaptation and bold unique vision.

"I am so excited to team up again with Jess since Pacino’s Wilde Salome.”

Rose (Immortal Beloved) added: "Al and I are going to make a bold, cinematic Lear that will be as accessible moving and powerful as the play was for its original audiences. I am thrilled to have Jessica Chastain join us on this journey."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Visit our Film hub for more new and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.