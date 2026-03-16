❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
British acting legend Tim Roth talks his twisted new Peaky Blinders villain - and compares modern issues to the National Front he witnessed in his youth
'People connect me with bad guys' – Peaky newcomer Tim Roth on the art of playing a villain
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 5:01 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad