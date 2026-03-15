Rebecca Ferguson has spoken about her approach to her intimate scenes in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

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The Swedish actress, known for her roles in the Dune and Mission: Impossible series, joins the franchise for the feature film outing, playing the mysterious Kaulo Chirklo, the identical twin sister of Tommy Shelby's former lover, Zelda, with whom he sired his eldest son, Erasmus "Duke" Shelby (Barry Keoghan).

The film sees Tommy (Cillian Murphy) and Kaulo get very up close and personal, but with a rather interesting twist - but we won't spoil more here...

Speaking about working with intimacy coordinators, Ferguson told Michael Hodges in the upcoming issue of Radio Times magazine: "I think it’s wonderful that we can have intimacy coordinators and sometimes they are needed, but for me, it’s very off-putting and it makes me feel very uncomfortable because I have enormous boundaries and I can verbalise them.

"So we could sit down and say, what do you need to feel safe? What do I need to feel safe? And then she could step out of the scene."

Rebecca Ferguson stars as the mysterious Kaulo in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Robert Viglasky/Netflix © 2026.

Speaking about how she approached the scene with Murphy, Ferguson continued: "I had called Cillian and asked him how he wanted to work. It sounds so silly, but I said, 'I’ve studied your sex scenes…' And he went, 'That’s really weird and awkward.' And I went, 'I know, but bear with me. This is not just a regular sex scene. This is not us getting our kit off, getting on with it, bish bash bosh. This is a moment of release. This is a moment of intimacy, there’s magic.'"

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We'll leave fans to see the more surprising aspects of this scene in the film!

Separately in the same interview, Ferguson discussed the difficulties female actors face compared to male actors.

Rebecca Ferguson on the set of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Robert Viglasky/Netflix © 2026.

"One of the first things to do is to not to let yourself feel undermined," noted Ferguson. "When you start thinking that you are not worth more than a male lead star, or a female, then you’ve already placed yourself beneath them. If you go on a film set and there is a big male star there you have to project your power as well."

For the longer interview from Michael Hodges with Rebecca Ferguson and more cast members, read the full Radio Times magazine, released on 17 March 2026 – subscribe here.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is in cinemas now and is released on Netflix on 20 March 2026.

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