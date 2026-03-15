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Rebecca Ferguson reveals why she studied Cillian Murphy’s sex scenes and how intimacy coordinators were used for Peaky Blinders film
The Dune and Silo star plays the mysterious Kaulo in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.
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Published: Sunday, 15 March 2026 at 12:00 pm
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