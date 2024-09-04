There's no word yet on exactly what Wallis's role will be, but according to Deadline she will be billed as a co-lead on the film – so we'd expect her to have lots to do.

Production on the movie is set to get under way in the UK later in autumn, which means we'd probably be looking at a release date sometime in late 2025, but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for any further updates confirming when it might arrive in cinemas.

Wallis starred as Tommy Shelby's love interest Grace in the first three seasons of Peaky Blinders, before returning to play a hallucination of the character in the fifth run.

She's also appeared in a number of high-profile films including X-Men: First Class, The Mummy and – appropriately, given her name – Annabelle.

Meanwhile, more recent credits include the 2021 horror flick Malignant and a recurring voice role as Zora in Star Trek: Discovery.

