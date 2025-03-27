Appearing on This Morning to speaking about Adolescence, Cooper has now teased his role as Young Heathcliff in the film, after being asked what it's like to work with Margot Robbie, who is starring as Catherine Earnshaw.

Cooper said of Robbie: "I see her all the time and I speak to her all the time, but I don’t really have any scenes with her."

When asked by host Ben Shephard, “Is she alright?”, Cooper replied: "Yeah, yeah, she’s really nice but filming wise, it’s fine, it’s just a lot different obviously but it’s going really well."

Read more:

Cooper previously told Variety of working on the film: "It’s been going really well. I’ve really enjoyed it. Obviously it's not one-shot anymore! So I’m getting used to that. But it’s been amazing. Emerald’s lovely."

Other than Robbie and Cooper, the only other star we currently know to be part of the film is Jacob Elordi, who will be re-teaming with Saltburn director Fennell to play Heathcliff, the older version of Cooper's character.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Since it debuted, Adolescence has seen huge viewing figures, breaking a record by becoming the first ever UK streaming show to top the weekly British ratings chart.

The show also set another record, beating the likes of Fool Me Once and Baby Reindeer to see the biggest audience for any streaming TV show in the UK.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Adolescence is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.