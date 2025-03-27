Adolescence breakout star Owen Cooper teases Wuthering Heights role and working with Margot Robbie
Cooper will be playing Young Heathcliff in the film from Emerald Fennell.
Netflix series Adolescence has been acclaimed for so many reasons, from its hard-hitting story and the themes it tackles, to the incredible filming techniques used to capture each episode in one take.
Of course, it has also been praised for its central performances, including from young actor Owen Cooper, who embarked on his first role in the series, and will soon be seen in Emerald Fennell's big screen adaptation of Wuthering Heights.
Appearing on This Morning to speaking about Adolescence, Cooper has now teased his role as Young Heathcliff in the film, after being asked what it's like to work with Margot Robbie, who is starring as Catherine Earnshaw.
Cooper said of Robbie: "I see her all the time and I speak to her all the time, but I don’t really have any scenes with her."
When asked by host Ben Shephard, “Is she alright?”, Cooper replied: "Yeah, yeah, she’s really nice but filming wise, it’s fine, it’s just a lot different obviously but it’s going really well."
Cooper previously told Variety of working on the film: "It’s been going really well. I’ve really enjoyed it. Obviously it's not one-shot anymore! So I’m getting used to that. But it’s been amazing. Emerald’s lovely."
Other than Robbie and Cooper, the only other star we currently know to be part of the film is Jacob Elordi, who will be re-teaming with Saltburn director Fennell to play Heathcliff, the older version of Cooper's character.
Since it debuted, Adolescence has seen huge viewing figures, breaking a record by becoming the first ever UK streaming show to top the weekly British ratings chart.
The show also set another record, beating the likes of Fool Me Once and Baby Reindeer to see the biggest audience for any streaming TV show in the UK.
